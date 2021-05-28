SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms with winds gusting over 50 mph knocked down trees and power lines across the I-20 corridor early Friday morning.
A powerful weather disturbance helped ignite the storms and move them into our unstable ArkLaTex environment.
A low level jet of 15-25 kts from the southwest helped fuel the squalline.
The storms knocked down numerous trees and power lines along the I-20 corridor. At one time, 28,000 were without electricity.
Rainfall added up to over an inch in many locations. Here are the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher Reports:
North ArkLaTex totals ranged from near a quarter inch in Idabel according to Steve Carter to over 2 inches in Fulton, Arkansas as reported by Tommy Lowe.
Central areas also received a lot of rain. Bob Britton in Sarepta and Wayne Hatfield in Homer both registered over an inch.
In the metro area, retired Meteorologist Neil Shaw measured an inch and a half.
Southern sections ranged from a third of an inch in Coushatta as reported by Eugene Eiland to nearly an inch and a quarter picked up by Debbie Johnson in Center, Texas.
