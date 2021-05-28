Friday Morning Storms as shown on KTBS 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar
Friday Morning Storms as shown on KTBS 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar

SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms with winds gusting over 50 mph knocked down trees and power lines across the I-20 corridor early Friday morning.

Water Vapor Image of Friday Morning's Storm System

A powerful weather disturbance helped ignite the storms and move them into our unstable ArkLaTex environment.

850 mb Chart for OZ Friday

A low level jet of 15-25 kts from the southwest helped fuel the squalline.

Storm Damage from Friday Morning

The storms knocked down numerous trees and power lines along the I-20 corridor.  At one time, 28,000 were without electricity.

Rainfall added up to over an inch in many locations.  Here are the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher Reports:

North ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals from Friday Morning

North ArkLaTex totals ranged from near a quarter inch in Idabel according to Steve Carter to over 2 inches in Fulton, Arkansas as reported by Tommy Lowe.

Central ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals from Friday Morning

Central areas also received a lot of rain.  Bob Britton in Sarepta and Wayne Hatfield in Homer both registered over an inch.

Metro ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals from Friday Morning

In the metro area, retired Meteorologist Neil Shaw measured an inch and a half.

South ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals from Friday Morning

Southern sections ranged from a third of an inch in Coushatta as reported by Eugene Eiland to nearly an inch and a quarter picked up by Debbie Johnson in Center, Texas.

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

STAY CONNECTED

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.

Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments