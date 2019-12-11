SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 Weather Watcher Jason Patterson posted this frosty picture on Facebook early today. The frost was heavy area wide! There was also a significant freeze.
These are the morning lows posted by the Shreveport National Weather Service. Most were in the 20s including Shreveport.
Our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also reported sub freezing temperatures early today:
Northern ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports were in the low to mid 20s. Tommy Lowe in Fulton, AR had 21 degrees this morning!
Central ArkLaTex readings were also well below freezing. Leslie Smith in Minden had the coldest at 24.
Metro temperatures were near freezing too with Molly Rankin reporting the coldest with 28 degrees.
Michelle Gullette representing the southern half of the ArkLaTex recorded 31 early today.
Thanks weather watchers for braving the elements.
