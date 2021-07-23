SHREVEPORT, La. - Gravity Waves or wavy up and down air motions in the atmosphere like when you drop a rock in a body of still water arrived in the ArkLaTex early Friday evening from west Texas. These waves came from the upper level storm system that brought rain to the ArkLaTex early in the week.
The gravity waves generated clouds shaped like backward letter "C's" as shown on the Visible Satellite Image over north Texas.
These waves are drawn with dashed lines here.
The backward "C" shapes also appear on the Water Vapor image.
The Gravity Waves are also drawn in here.
The lift caused by the eastward racing Gravity Waves helped ignite thunderstorms in northeast Texas Friday evening.