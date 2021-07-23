Gravity Waves racing east toward the ArkLaTex from the Upper Level Storm in West Texas
Gravity Waves racing east toward the ArkLaTex from the Upper Level Storm in West Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. - Gravity Waves or wavy up and down air motions in the atmosphere like when you drop a rock in a body of still water arrived in the ArkLaTex early Friday evening from west Texas.  These waves came from the upper level storm system that brought rain to the ArkLaTex early in the week.

Visible Satellite Image

The gravity waves generated clouds shaped like backward letter "C's" as shown on the Visible Satellite Image over north Texas.

Visible Satellite Image Showing the Gravity Waves with dashed lines

These waves are drawn with dashed lines here.

Water Vapor Image

The backward "C" shapes also appear on the Water Vapor image.

Water Vapor Image with the Gravity Waves drawn

The Gravity Waves are also drawn in here.

Mega 3 Doppler Radar showing storms ignited by the Gravity Waves

The lift caused by the eastward racing Gravity Waves helped ignite thunderstorms in northeast Texas Friday evening.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments