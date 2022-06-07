SHREVEPORT, La. - A passing complex of storms in Oklahoma and Arkansas generated some gravity waves across the rest of the ArkLaTex on Tuesday.
These up and down motions in the atmosphere can form clouds and even storms with the up motions and clearing with the down motions. The dashed lines indicate where the up motions were on Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday's dominant heat ridge with it's subsidence and drying showing up in the brown colors over the ArkLaTex suppressed any storms from developing during the up motions.