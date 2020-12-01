SHREVEPORT, La. - Well below average temperatures were measured early Tuesday morning across the ArkLaTex. The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded a low of 25 degrees. This temperature was just 3 shy of the record from 1977 and 16 degrees below average.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers braved the big chill this morning and observed heavy frost like in De Queen according to Robert Morris.
He also recorded one of the coldest lows in the area with 21 degrees. Fulton had the lowest with 17 according to KTBS 3 Weather Watcher Tommy Lowe.
Central sections also had a hard freeze. Edwin Christian in Crossroads observed 20 degrees around sunrise. Both Bob Britton in Sarepta and Wayne Hatfield in Homer indicated just a degree higher.
Low to mid 20s were reported around the Shreveport/Bossier area. Keith Foster in Blanchard and Michael Price in Keithville each had the coldest readings with 22 degrees.
The chill even invaded southern sections like Toledo Bend. Minimum temperatures dropped into the low to mid 20s in a few locations. Larry Rymal in Joaquin, Texas measured 21 degrees for the coldest.