SHREVEPORT, La. - Cold weather will continue to be an issue for the area and it will only get colder in the days to come. Once we get to Sunday, we may not see temperatures climb above freezing for three to five days. Lows by next Tuesday morning will likely be in the teens, and some areas could see single digit temperatures.
As far as precipitation, the chances for freezing rain will likely remain slim between now and early Sunday. Some areas of northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma, and southwest Arkansas could see some light freezing rain early Thursday. While we will see some small chances for winter precipitation through Saturday, our main attention will be on Sunday night and Monday. We are expecting a winter storm in the region on Monday with mainly snow and sleet. Latest forecast models show we may see four to eight inches of snow.
Once we get beyond Tuesday, temperatures will remain below freezing. On top of that, we may be dealing with another winter storm Wednesday night into Thursday.
