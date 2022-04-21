The annual Lyrid meteor shower has been putting on a dazzling display for 2,700 years, and another impressive show is about to unfold in the night sky.
Seeing a shooting star dash across the night sky can be a breathtaking sight, and later this week, a flurry of meteors will give people plenty of opportunities to spot these celestial fireworks.
The Lyrid meteor shower peaks on Thursday night into Friday morning. This is one of the oldest meteor showers in history with records of the Lyrids going back 2,700 years, according to EarthSky.
Spending time outside to view the Lyrids can be a great early Earth Day festivity for people of all ages before the annual event on Friday. Nearby parks that are open after sunset can be great spots for stargazing as they tend to have less light pollution than from a neighborhood where there are many sources of light.
Up to 20 meteors per hour will streak across the sky during the height of the Lyrids, which is a typical rate for most meteor showers throughout the year. However, what makes the Lyrid event stand out is that it marks the end of a meteor shower drought that started on the second night of 2022.
