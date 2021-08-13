(CNN) - Here is a look at the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.
Facts
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.
The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a "tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher."
Hurricanes are rated according to intensity of sustained winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.
A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:
A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.
A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.
Predictions
April 8, 2021 - The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts an above-average Atlantic hurricane season. The team forecasts 17 named storms, including eight hurricanes.
May 20, 2021 - The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a 60% chance for an above-normal season, predicting that there is a 70% chance of having 13 to 20 named storms, of which six to 10 could develop into hurricanes, including three to five major hurricanes (Categories 3-5).
August 4, 2021 - NOAA doubles down on its initial seasonal prediction, announcing that forecaster's confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season. The agency now predicts 15-21 named storms, including seven to 10 hurricanes, of which three to five are forecast to be major, which remains unchanged from their previous outlook.
2021 Atlantic Storm Names
Hurricane names are pulled from six rotating lists maintained and updated by the World Meteorological Organization. Storm names are retired only when those storms are particularly deadly or costly.
• Ana
• Bill
• Claudette
• Danny
• Elsa
• Fred
• Grace
• Henri
• Ida
• Julian
• Kate
• Larry
• Mindy
• Nicholas
• Odette
• Peter
• Rose
• Sam
• Teresa
• Victor
• Wanda
March 17, 2021 - It is announced that the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name storms when the normal list of storm names is exhausted. A supplemental list of names will be used instead.