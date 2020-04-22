Weather Alert

...MORE HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH LOUISIANA PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST TEXAS AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ARKANSAS... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS, LOUISIANA, AND TEXAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN ARKANSAS, COLUMBIA, LAFAYETTE, AND UNION. IN LOUISIANA, BOSSIER, CADDO, CLAIBORNE, LINCOLN, UNION, AND WEBSTER. IN TEXAS, ANGELINA, CHEROKEE, HARRISON, NACOGDOCHES, PANOLA, AND RUSK. * FROM 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * ONE TO THREE INCHES OF RAINFALL WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS ACROSS THE WATCH AREA THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. SOILS ACROSS THESE AREAS CANNOT TAKE MUCH IN THE WAY OF EXCESSIVE, HEAVY RAINFALL, MAKING FLASH FLOODING A LIKELY THREAT WITH HEAVY DOWNPOURS. POOR DRAINAGE AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS WILL BE PARTICULARLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&