Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS ARKLATEX **LAURA CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN ACROSS THE CENTRAL GULF OF MEXICO AND IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A MAJOR HURRICANE AS IT MAKES LANDFALL TONIGHT** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - THE TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR WOOD - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR BOWIE, CAMP, CASS, COLUMBIA, HEMPSTEAD, HOWARD, LAFAYETTE, LITTLE RIVER, MILLER, MORRIS, NEVADA, SEVIER, AND UNION - THE TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN UPGRADED TO A HURRICANE WARNING FOR DE SOTO AND RED RIVER - THE TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN UPGRADED TO A TROPICAL STORM WARNING FOR SMITH * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BIENVILLE, BOSSIER, BOWIE, CADDO, CALDWELL, CAMP, CASS, CHEROKEE, CLAIBORNE, COLUMBIA, GRANT, GREGG, HARRISON, HEMPSTEAD, HOWARD, JACKSON, LA SALLE, LAFAYETTE, LINCOLN, LITTLE RIVER, MARION, MILLER, MORRIS, NEVADA, OUACHITA, PANOLA, RUSK, SEVIER, SMITH, UNION, UNION, UPSHUR, WEBSTER, AND WINN - A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ANGELINA, DE SOTO, NACOGDOCHES, NATCHITOCHES, RED RIVER, SABINE, SABINE, SAN AUGUSTINE, AND SHELBY * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 420 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF NATCHITOCHES LA - 26.1N 90.7W - STORM INTENSITY 110 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTHWEST OR 310 DEGREES AT 15 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE LAURA CONTINUES STRENGTHEN AND MOVE NORTHWEST ACROSS THE WARM WATERS OF THE GULF OF MEXICO. LAURA IS EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN INTO A MAJOR HURRICANE TODAY AS IT APPROACHES THE COAST OF SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEAST TEXAS THIS EVENING. LAURA IS EXPECTED TO MAKE LANDFALL LATE TONIGHT NEAR THE SOUTHEAST TEXAS AND SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA BORDER AND REMAIN A HURRICANE DESPITE WEAKENING AS IT MOVES FARTHER INLAND, EVENTUALLY BECOMING A TROPICAL STORM AS IT MOVES NORTH ACROSS EAST TEXAS AND WESTERN LOUISIANA AFTER DAYBREAK THURSDAY. WITH THE RELATIVELY QUICK MOVEMENT OF THE SYSTEM INLAND, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, INLAND FLOODING, AND ISOLATED TORNADOES ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING WIND HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS DEEP EAST TEXAS AND WEST CENTRAL LOUISIANA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - ROOF DAMAGE TO STURDY BUILDINGS, WITH SOME HAVING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES LEADING TO STRUCTURAL DAMAGE. MOBILE HOMES SEVERELY DAMAGED. DAMAGE ACCENTUATED BY AIRBORNE PROJECTILES. - MANY LARGE TREES UPROOTED ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. DOWNED TREES WILL BECOME MORE COMMON AS THE GROUND GETS SATURATED WITH HEAVY RAIN. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. SEVERAL ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - LARGE AREAS WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED TO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF LOCATIONS IN NORTH LOUISIANA, SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS, AND LOCATIONS IN EAST TEXAS SOUTH AND EAST OF A QUITMAN TO CLARKSVILLE LINE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THESE AREAS INCLUDE: - LIMITED ROOF AND SHINGLE DAMAGE POSSIBLE. - LARGE BRANCHES DOWNED AND SOME TREES UPROOTED. DOWNED TREES WILL BECOME MORE COMMON AS THE GROUND GETS SATURATED WITH HEAVY RAIN. - SOME ROADS MAY BECOME BLOCKED BY DOWNED TREES. - SCATTERED AREAS WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS, NORTHERN LOUISIANA WEST AND NORTH OF A COLFAX TO MONROE LINE, AND EAST TEXAS EAST OF A ALTO, TO TYLER, TO CLARKSVILLE LINE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MAJOR RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT MANY EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, BAYOUS, AND DITCHES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MULTIPLE PLACES. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER MANY STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES. MANY PLACES WHERE FLOOD WATERS MAY COVER ESCAPE ROUTES. STREETS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME FLOODED WITH UNDERPASSES SUBMERGED. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME DANGEROUS. - MANY ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES WITH SOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT. PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND THE REMAINDER OF EAST TEXAS AND NORTH LOUISIANA. * TORNADOES: PROTECT AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS ARKLATEX. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: NO EVACUATIONS AT THIS TIME. HEED INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS. FOR THOSE NOT UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS, ASSESS THE RISK FROM WIND, FALLING TREES, AND FLOODING AT YOUR LOCATION. IF YOU DECIDE TO MOVE, RELOCATE TO A SAFER LOCATION NEARBY. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR POSSIBLE FLOODING. FAILURE TO ADEQUATELY SHELTER MAY RESULT IN SERIOUS INJURY OR LOSS OF LIFE. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ANY ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. REMEMBER, DURING THE STORM 9 1 1 EMERGENCY SERVICES MAY NOT BE ABLE TO IMMEDIATELY RESPOND IF CONDITIONS ARE UNSAFE. THIS SHOULD BE A BIG FACTOR IN YOUR DECISION MAKING. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY VENTILATED AREA. RAPIDLY RISING FLOOD WATERS ARE DEADLY. IF YOU ARE IN A FLOOD-PRONE AREA, CONSIDER MOVING TO HIGHER GROUND. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED ROADWAY. REMEMBER, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN! IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES OR IN A MANUFACTURED HOME, CONSIDER MOVING TO A SAFER SHELTER BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR FLOODING. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER WARNINGS. THERE IS A THREAT FROM TORNADOES WITH THIS STORM. HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE TORNADO WARNINGS. BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA AROUND 8 AM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.