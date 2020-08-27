Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS ARKLATEX AND THE FOUR STATE REGION **LAURA MOVING INLAND TOWARD CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS A POTENT HURRICANE** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - THE TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN UPGRADED TO A HURRICANE WARNING FOR BIENVILLE, BOSSIER, CADDO, CLAIBORNE, GRANT, JACKSON, LINCOLN, WEBSTER, AND WINN - THE HURRICANE WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED AND A TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ANGELINA AND NACOGDOCHES - THE TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR CHEROKEE AND MORRIS * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BIENVILLE, BOSSIER, CADDO, CLAIBORNE, DE SOTO, GRANT, JACKSON, LINCOLN, NATCHITOCHES, RED RIVER, SABINE, SABINE, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHELBY, WEBSTER, AND WINN - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ANGELINA, BOWIE, CALDWELL, CASS, COLUMBIA, GREGG, HARRISON, HEMPSTEAD, HOWARD, LA SALLE, LAFAYETTE, LITTLE RIVER, MARION, MILLER, NACOGDOCHES, NEVADA, OUACHITA, PANOLA, RUSK, SEVIER, UNION, AND UNION * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 140 MILES SOUTH OF SHREVEPORT LA - 30.5N 93.4W - STORM INTENSITY 120 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH OR 355 DEGREES AT 15 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE LAURA HAS MOVED INLAND, BUT REMAINS AN INTENSE HURRICANE MOVING NORTH NORTHWEST TOWARD CENTRAL LOUISIANA. LAURA WILL BE WEAKENING THROUGH THE COURSE OF THE DAY, BUT IS NOW EXPECTED TO RETAIN HURRICANE STRENGTH AS IT PRESSES INTO NORTH LOUISIANA LATER THIS MORNING INTO MIDDAY, WEAKENING TO A TROPICAL STORM THEREAFTER. LAURA IS TRACKING INLAND A LITTLE FARTHER EAST THAN PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED AND WILL BRING HURRICANE FORCE WIND GUSTS A LITTLE FARTHER EAST AND NORTH THAN PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED AS WELL. AS LAURA CONTINUES TO MOVE INLAND, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, INLAND FLOODING, AND ISOLATED TORNADOES ARE EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA, ALTHOUGH IT IS INCREASINGLY LOOKING LIKE SOME LOCATIONS IN EAST TEXAS ALONG AND WEST OF A JACKSONVILLE TO CLARKSVILLE LINE WILL BE SPARED THE WORST OF THE IMPACTS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING WIND HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA AND PORTIONS OF DEEP EAST TEXAS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - ROOF DAMAGE TO STURDY BUILDINGS, WITH SOME HAVING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES LEADING TO STRUCTURAL DAMAGE. MOBILE HOMES SEVERELY DAMAGED. DAMAGE ACCENTUATED BY AIRBORNE PROJECTILES. - MANY LARGE TREES UPROOTED ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. DOWNED TREES WILL BECOME MORE COMMON AS THE GROUND GETS SATURATED WITH HEAVY RAIN. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. SEVERAL ACCESS ROUTES COULD BECOME IMPASSABLE. - LARGE AREAS WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED TO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS, THE REMAINDER OF CENTRAL LOUISIANA, AND MOST OF THE REST OF EAST TEXAS. - LIMITED ROOF AND SHINGLE DAMAGE POSSIBLE. - LARGE BRANCHES DOWNED AND SOME TREES UPROOTED. DOWNED TREES WILL BECOME MORE COMMON AS THE GROUND GETS SATURATED WITH HEAVY RAIN. - SOME ROADS MAY BECOME BLOCKED BY DOWNED TREES. - SCATTERED AREAS WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS, NORTH LOUISIANA WEST OF A DRY PRONG TO MONROE LINE, EAST TEXAS EAST OF AN ALTO TO KILGORE AND CLARKSVILLE LINE, AND ALSO MCCURTAIN COUNTY OKLAHOMA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MAJOR RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT MANY EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, BAYOUS, AND DITCHES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MULTIPLE PLACES. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER MANY STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES. MANY PLACES WHERE FLOOD WATERS MAY COVER ESCAPE ROUTES. STREETS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME FLOODED WITH UNDERPASSES SUBMERGED. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME DANGEROUS. - MANY ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES WITH SOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT. PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE REST OF THE FOUR STATE REGION. * TORNADOES: PROTECT AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS, NORTHERN AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA, AND PORTIONS OF EAST TEXAS EAST OF A NEW BOSTON, TO MARSHALL, TO NACOGDOCHES LINE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: NO EVACUATIONS AT THIS TIME. HEED INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS. ASSESS THE RISK FROM WIND, FALLING TREES, AND FLOODING AT YOUR LOCATION. IF YOU DECIDE TO MOVE, RELOCATE TO A SAFER LOCATION NEARBY. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: IF IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS OR NORTH LOUISIANA ALONG AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE TWENTY, YOU MUST COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN NOW. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR POSSIBLE FLOODING. FARTHER SOUTH IN DEEP EAST TEXAS AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA, CONDITIONS ARE DEGRADING TOO QUICKLY TO MAKE ANY ADDITIONAL PREPARATIONS AND SHELTERING IN PLACE IS PROBABLY THE BEST OPTION. IF IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS AND NORTH LOUISIANA ALONG AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE TWENTY AND HEADING TO A COMMUNITY SHELTER, BECOME FAMILIAR WITH THE SHELTER RULES BEFORE ARRIVAL, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE SPECIAL NEEDS OR HAVE PETS. TAKE ESSENTIAL ITEMS WITH YOU FROM YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY VENTILATED AREA. IT IS IMPORTANT TO REMAIN CALM, INFORMED, AND FOCUSED DURING AN EMERGENCY. BE PATIENT AND HELPFUL WITH THOSE YOU ENCOUNTER. RAPIDLY RISING FLOOD WATERS ARE DEADLY. IF YOU ARE IN A FLOOD-PRONE AREA, CONSIDER MOVING TO HIGHER GROUND. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED ROADWAY. REMEMBER, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN! IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY, PREFERABLY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AND IN AN INTERIOR ROOM NOT PRONE TO FLOODING. IF DRIVING, SCAN THE ROADSIDE FOR QUICK SHELTER OPTIONS. IF IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS AND NORTH LOUISIANA ALONG AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE TWENTY AND IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES OR IN A MANUFACTURED HOME, CONSIDER MOVING TO A SAFER SHELTER BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR FLOODING. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER WARNINGS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA AROUND 8 AM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.