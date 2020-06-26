Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAFAYETTE COUNTY... NORTHWESTERN WEBSTER AND NORTH CENTRAL BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 930 AM CDT... AT 906 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR PLAIN DEALING, OR 17 MILES WEST OF SPRINGHILL, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SPRINGHILL, CULLEN, PLAIN DEALING, BRADLEY, STATE LINE AND BOLINGER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&