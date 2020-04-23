SHREVEPORT, La. - Nasty weather across the ArkLaTex plunged thousands of residents and businesses into darkness Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Due to suspected downed trees and power lines, more than 7,200 customers were without service at 8 a.m. Thursday.
According to SWEPCO’s website, most of the remaining outages were in the Shreveport-Bossier City area and south.
Repair crews have fanned out across the region to get the power restored.
Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area.