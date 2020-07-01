Weather Alert

...THIS HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TODAY AND ON THROUGH 7 PM CDT ON THURSDAY... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES FROM 105 TO 109 ARE EXPECTED IN OUR FOUR STATE AREA TODAY AND TOMORROW. * WHERE...FOR SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, ALL OF SOUTHERN ARKANSAS, ALL OF NORTHERN LOUISIANA AND FOR NORTHEAST AND DEEP EAST TEXAS. * WHEN...THIS HEAT ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT AT 11 AM TODAY AND WILL CONTINUE OVERNIGHT AND THROUGH 7 PM ON THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR TO THOSE EXPOSED TO THESE OPPRESSIVE CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER EXPOSURE TO THE HEAT. STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONING WHEN POSSIBLE, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE SUCH AS A LOSS OF PERSPIRATION. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED AREAS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&