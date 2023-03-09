SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service Shreveport is releasing new details about the tornado that hit southeast Shreveport on Thursday, Mar 2.
According to its latest damage results survey, the tornado occurred from 5:35 p.m. until 5:40 p.m. with an EF-1 rating at 100 miles per hour.
The tornado's starting point was determined to be slightly farther south, which has resulted in an increase in path length to 4.76 miles. The width was 100 yards.
This longer path also accounts for additional damage being reported.
It also caused two injuries.