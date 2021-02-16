SHREVEPORT, La. - Look for a break from the winter precipitation on Tuesday, but it will still be very frigid with record lows in the morning in the single digits and highs in the 20s.
A hard freeze warning by the Shreveport National Weather Service is in place until midday Tuesday.
Snow and ice is expected to move back into the area after midnight and will be ongoing throughout Wednesday.
Northern areas along I-30 will receive up to 10" of snow, but along I-20 only 1-3” is likely. However, more ice is likely along I-20 and points south on Wedneday, making travel conditions treacherous.
The winter weather ends Thursday by noon and sunshine and above 32 degree temps will return Friday.
Expect it to be dry and warmer for the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s allowing those closed roads to reopen.
