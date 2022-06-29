SHREVEPORT, La. - A tropical depression is forming in the Gulf of Mexico.
It’s slowly moving west but is expected to make a turn toward southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.
This weak tropical depression may start impacting a few areas in the southern region of the ArkLaTex with spotty showers late Wednesday.
There is a better chance for widespread showers Thursday with it making it’s way into our area by Friday or Saturday.
Rain totals don’t appear to be more than an inch or two.
