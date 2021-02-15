Weather Alert

...A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect today at 6pm and continuing through midday Thursday. This winter storm will produce heavy snow of 6 to 8 inches along and north of I-30. Elsewhere, expect a quarter inch of ice across deep east Texas with higher amounts up to a half inch across north Louisiana... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through noon as wind chill values fall as low as 15 below zero. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect this evening as a heavy wintry mix is expected for our Four State Area. New snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches along and north of I-30 are possible. Everywhere, freezing rain ice accumulations of up to a half an inch will be possible. * WHERE...Four State Area wide. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, through noon CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The below zero wind chills tonight could result in hypothermia without precautions taken to protect the body in this kind of cold air. Power outages and tree damage are again likely due to the midweek additional icing. The hazardous road conditions will impact travel for days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&