SHREVEPORT, La. - The arctic chill is expected to reach it's peak Monday night with record lows in the ArkLaTex. The Shreveport National Weather Service has a Hard Freeze Warning in place. It goes until midday Tuesday.
Forecast lows will be close to zero area wide on Monday night. Shreveport could see 3 above zero shattering the previous record of 20 set back in 1903. Texarkana is projected to do the same with a low of -1.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.