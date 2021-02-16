SHREVEPORT, La. - Stay off the roads. It's not safe and not worth the risk. The precipitation that fell Sunday night and Monday morning is now packed down and slicker than you might realize as temperatures plunged to single digits overnight.
You are highly advised to stay put and leave the roads clear for emergency personnel. If you find yourself having to drive, remember, caution is the key. Give yourself plenty of time.
Much of the fluffy, powdery snow in Natchitoches has been replaced by ice and slush, which re-froze overnight. No longer one of the warmest spots in the ArkLaTex, Natchitoches was experiencing a below zero wind chill just before daybreak.
After a busy Monday responding to multiple reports of slide offs and stalled vehicles, first responders in Lincoln, Webster, Claiborne, and Bienville parishes tell KTBS 3 that late Monday into Tuesday was relatively quiet with no major issues reported.
But much of the snow on the roads froze overnight to become stretches of ice. Now that the Presidents’ Day holiday is over, many are worried there will be more people on the road as the morning commute begins.
As of early Tuesday, Entergy did not report any major power outages in their service area in northern Louisiana but urged their customers to continue to conserve power where possible.
Roadways in the Texarkana area continue to be extremely dangerous as snow covered roads are now mostly icy patches.
Texarkana area residents awoke to freezing temperatures, ice and patches of snow across driveways, sidewalks and roadways on Tuesday and more frigid weather is expected to hit the region over the next 24 hours.
Police continue to urge residents to stay home. If they must venture out they're asked to bundle up, drive slowly and watch their step.
In Marshall, residents are experiencing extremely low temps. Around 6:30 a.m. the temperature was negative six. Light snow still blankets the ground in Marshall. But where vehicles have driven it is flattening out and becoming more dangerous. We were told what we can expect to see of maintenance crews continuing in the next days.
“We have five snowplow attachments in our district,” said Marcus Sandifer with the Texas Department of Transportation. “We're using those mainly on the interstate and highways and US 59. Because they work better than the motor graders. And were using the motor graters on some of the less traffic volume highways.”
They will continue to have crews out 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That will continue until everything is gone from the roadways. Maintenance crews are working 12-hour shifts in order to work on clearing the roads.
The KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team Red Weather Alert remains in effect for Tuesday, with highs only expected to reach the 20s. Another round of wintry weather is possible Wednesday into Thursday.
If your power is on, don't take that for granted. More than 25,000 SWEPCO customers were without service early Tuesday.
