SHREVEPORT, La. - Finally, the rain is gone. But, the damage has been done with many areas under water. Here are some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher totals.
Marilyn Copeland, Summerfield LA: 6.80 inches
Chuck Kamm, Redwater TX: 5.25 inches
Brian Loper, Atlanta TX: 8.02 inches
Tommy Lowe, Fulton AR: 8.13 inches
Robert Morris, DeQueen AR: 2.95 inches
Jimmy Newsome, Ashdown AR: 4.50 inches
Jason Patterson, Atlanta TX: 3.74 inches
Paul Piccola, Hughes Springs, TX: 4.24 inches
Thomas Ware, Emerson AR: 5.10 inches
Edwin Christian, Scottsville TX: 3.13 inches
Wayne Hatfield, Homer LA: 3.67 inches
June Jones, Elysian Fields TX: 3.00 inches
Michael Price, Keithville LA: 3.07 inches
Leslie Smith, Minden LA: 5.01 inches
Ronnie Vail, Ruston LA: 6.71 inches
Lenny Vowell, Karnack TX: 4.17 inches
Richard White, Minden LA: 5.58 inches
Ruth Atwood, Shreveport: 3.20 inches
Bob Fentress, Belleview LA: 3.72 inches
Keith Foster, Blanchard LA: 3.18 inches
Barry Green, Bossier City LA: 5.60 inches
Skip Kordas, North Bossier City LA: 5.20 inches
Jeff Moody, Benton LA: 5.11 inches
Mike Lyles, Shreveport: 5.97 inches
Chris Marsiglia, Bossier City: 5.47 inches
Robert Parker, Bossier City: 5.35 inches
Mark Potter, Bossier City: 5.53 inches
Molly Rankin, Benton LA: 4.00 inches
Robert Stoll, Caddo Parish: 4.40 inches
Neil Shaw, Shreveport: 6.10 inches
Russell Teutsch, Bossier City: 2.75 inches
Bob Baker, Carthage TX: 4.23 inches
Jerry Dupont, Many LA: 4.00 inches
Jim Ebarb, Ringgold LA: 5.10 inches
Nancy Edwards, Jamestown LA: 4.05 inches
Bill Galligan, Toledo Bend: 1.92 inches
Michelle Gullette, near Ringgold LA: 5.28 inches
John Henry, Coushatta LA: 3.15 inches
Elinor Horton, Logansport LA: 1.95 inches
Barry Howard, Clarence LA: 4.50 inches
Larry Rymal, Joaquin TX: 2.51 inches
Troy Webb, Noble LA: 2.58 inches
Bill Hicks, Rockport TX: .02 inches.
