Ashdown, Arkansas Flooding (courtesy of Don Smith)
Ashdown, Arkansas Flooding (courtesy of Don Smith)

SHREVEPORT, La. - Finally, the rain is gone.  But, the damage has been done with many areas under water.  Here are some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher totals.

Northern ArkLaTex Rain Totals

Marilyn Copeland, Summerfield LA:  6.80 inches

Chuck Kamm, Redwater TX:  5.25 inches

Brian Loper, Atlanta TX:  8.02 inches

Tommy Lowe, Fulton AR:  8.13 inches

Robert Morris, DeQueen AR:  2.95 inches

Jimmy Newsome, Ashdown AR:  4.50 inches

Jason Patterson, Atlanta TX:  3.74 inches

Paul Piccola, Hughes Springs, TX:  4.24 inches

Thomas Ware, Emerson AR:  5.10 inches

Central ArkLaTex Rain Reports

Edwin Christian, Scottsville TX:  3.13 inches

Wayne Hatfield, Homer LA:  3.67 inches

June Jones, Elysian Fields TX:  3.00 inches

Michael Price, Keithville LA:  3.07 inches

Leslie Smith, Minden LA:  5.01 inches

Ronnie Vail, Ruston LA:  6.71 inches

Lenny Vowell, Karnack TX:  4.17 inches

Richard White, Minden LA:  5.58 inches

Metro Rain Totals

Ruth Atwood, Shreveport:  3.20 inches

Bob Fentress, Belleview LA:  3.72 inches

Keith Foster, Blanchard LA:  3.18 inches

Barry Green, Bossier City LA:  5.60 inches

Skip Kordas, North Bossier City LA:  5.20 inches

Jeff Moody, Benton LA:  5.11 inches

Mike Lyles, Shreveport:  5.97 inches

Chris Marsiglia, Bossier City:  5.47 inches

Robert Parker, Bossier City:  5.35 inches

Mark Potter, Bossier City:  5.53 inches

Molly Rankin, Benton LA:  4.00 inches

Robert Stoll, Caddo Parish:  4.40 inches

Neil Shaw, Shreveport:  6.10 inches

Russell Teutsch, Bossier City:  2.75 inches

South ArkLaTex Rain Amounts

Bob Baker, Carthage TX:  4.23 inches

Jerry Dupont, Many LA:  4.00 inches

Jim Ebarb, Ringgold LA:  5.10 inches

Nancy Edwards, Jamestown LA:  4.05 inches

Bill Galligan, Toledo Bend:  1.92 inches

Michelle Gullette, near Ringgold LA:  5.28 inches

John Henry, Coushatta LA:  3.15 inches

Elinor Horton, Logansport LA:  1.95 inches

Barry Howard, Clarence LA:  4.50 inches

Larry Rymal, Joaquin TX:  2.51 inches

Troy Webb, Noble LA:  2.58 inches

Rockport Texas Rain Amount

Bill Hicks, Rockport TX:  .02 inches.

Thank you weather watchers for your data.  If you want to join our group, register here and send us your weather data.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Load comments