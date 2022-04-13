SHREVEPORT, La. - Powerful storms raced through the ArkLaTex Tuesday night toppling trees which ripped down powerlines and smashed into some homes. SWEPCO reported tens of thousand of people without power at the midnight hour.
The National Weather Service-Shreveport will be surveying the area to determine if the damage was caused by tornadoes or straight line winds. The NWS started issuing their tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings late Tuesday as the system pushed through.
Unconfirmed reports were coming in of some people trapped in their homes due to downed trees. South Bossier City appears to be one of the hardest hit areas, specifically at South Bossier Mobile Home Park on Alfred Lane where trees and mailboxes littered the roadway. There is also major damage to homes on Willow Bend off Old Plain Dealing Road in the north Benton area. So far, no injuries have been reported.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office also reported a tree down on a home in Haughton as well as trees down on Highway 157, West Jackson and Mahaffee, and a tree down on the bus barn in south Bossier. A fallen tree also caused a wreck near Red Point Food Mart and Walnut Ridge Road.
In Shreveport, high winds ripped apart the greenhouse at Byrd High School.
Meanwhile, brace yourselves for another round of severe storms later Wednesday morning and afternoon.
