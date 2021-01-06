SHREVEPORT, La. - Brace yourselves for two different storm systems affecting the ArkLaTex through early next week.
The first one is moving into the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning. It’s bringing soggy conditions with heavy rain and isolated storms across the area through Wednesday evening today. More rain is expected Thursday morning on the back side of this first weather maker. Drizzle will develop and cold windy conditions will continue most of Thursday. Friday and Saturday are expected to be dry, however clouds will still be lingering as the second weather maker nears.
On Sunday, this second weather maker brings rain in from the west and cold air drops south at the same time. This may cause some of our rain to transition into a wintry mix of rain and snow. The KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam is still tracking those possibilities with the latest weather modeling as this particular system is still evolving.
What both of these systems have in common is some really cold air. Wednesday through early next week, temperatures will be more like winter is supposed to feel. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s and overnight temperatures will be near or just below freezing.
