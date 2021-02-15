SHREVEPORT, La. - As darkness fell across the ArkLaTex Sunday evening, so did the temperatures. The big chill is here to stay for a while and conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days with rain, sleet, and snow. Be aware, this is a life threatening situation with dangerously low temps expected and treacherous road conditions.
As the snow and sleet picked up overnight and into Monday morning, traveling became more hazardous. Due to the freezing temperatures, many roads iced over before a blanket of snow covered them.
A number of area roadways are closed including I-220 and large portions of I-49.
Conditions were dicey early Monday as KTBS 3 News crews fanned out across the region.
There was very little traffic overnight along Youree Drive, which is a good thing. Many businesses that would normally be open were closed.
In Natchitoches, like most of the ArkLaTex, residents aren't used to snowfall. By 5 a.m., roughly an inch of snow, sleet and freezing rain had piled up. KTBS 3's T.W. Starr, reporting live, also made note of the gusty winds he was experiencing before sunrise. So far, so good when it comes to traffic in downtown Natchitoches.
KTBS 3's Jeff Beimfohr was positioned on the Texas-Louisiana border in Logansport where it was 16 degrees at 6 a.m. About three inches of snow had accumulated and local police say the bridge between Texas and Louisiana is covered with snow and ice. Be careful if you must travel in that area.
After on and off snowfall in Ruston overnight, snow started falling more steadily around 5 a.m. The wind is also blowing heavily according to KTBS 3's Sean Caldwell, pushing snow back onto the roads. However, law enforcement in Lincoln, Webster, Claiborne and Bienville parishes report no major incidents overnight, including crashes, downed trees or power outages. DOTD crews have been out to treat bridges and overpasses but travel is not advised.
In Texarkana, sleet was falling Sunday and according to the Texarkana, Texas Police department, roads and bridges quickly started to ice over.
Everyone is urged to stay home. If you must get out, drive slowly and give yourself extra time.
Personal safety could become a big problem. Avoid walking on ice covered surfaces.
When severe weather rolls in, power outages are likely. SWEPCO was reporting nearly 2,000 early Monday, mostly in northeast Texas.
“We’ve activated our storm management processes and are coordinating with local emergency management authorities across our service territory,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations. “The forecasted snow and sleet for most of our service territory generally do not create the same utility problems as freezing rain and ice. We continue to monitor the forecast for potential weather-related impacts.”
SWEPCO has more than 1,000 line, tree and support personnel ready to respond if needed.
Another round of wintry weather is possible Wednesday into Thursday.
