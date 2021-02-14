SHREVEPORT, La. - The big chill has arrived in the ArkLaTex and conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days with rain, sleet, and snow. Be aware, this is a life threatening situation with the dangerously low temps expected and treacherous road conditions.
While most roads should remain fine on Sunday, some area bridges and overpasses could become icy. As the snow and sleet pick up overnight and into Monday morning, traveling will become hazardous. Due to the freezing temperatures, many roads could become ice covered.
A number of area roadways are closed including I-220 and large portions of I-49.
In Texarkana, sleet was falling Sunday morning and according to the Texarkana, Texas Police department, roads and bridges are already starting to ice over.
Everyone is urged to stay home. If you must get out, drive slowly and give yourself extra time.
Personal safety could become a big problem. Avoid walking on ice covered surfaces.
When severe weather rolls in, power outages are likely.
“We’ve activated our storm management processes and are coordinating with local emergency management authorities across our service territory,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations. “The forecasted snow and sleet for most of our service territory generally do not create the same utility problems as freezing rain and ice. We continue to monitor the forecast for potential weather-related impacts.”
SWEPCO has more than 1,000 line, tree and support personnel ready to respond if needed.
