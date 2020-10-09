Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS ARKLATEX **CENTER OF DELTA MOVING NORTHWARD TOWARD THE SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA COAST** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CALDWELL, GRANT, JACKSON, LA SALLE, NATCHITOCHES, OUACHITA, SABINE, SABINE, AND WINN * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 260 MILES SOUTH OF NATCHITOCHES LA OR ABOUT 330 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MONROE LA - 28.0N 93.8W - STORM INTENSITY 115 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH OR 0 DEGREES AT 13 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ AT 900 AM CDT, THE CENTER OF HURRICANE DELTA WAS LOCATED ABOUT 130 MILES SOUTH OF CAMERON, LA. DELTA IS NOW MOVING TOWARD THE NORTH NEAR 13 MPH, BUT IS STILL EXPECTED TO TURN MORE TO THE NORTH-NORTHEASTWARD BY TONIGHT. THE CENTER OF DELTA WILL TRACK ACROSS THE NORTHWESTERN GULF OF MEXICO TODAY BEFORE MAKING LANDFALL ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA COAST LATE THIS AFTERNOON OR EARLY THIS EVENING. MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS HAVE DECREASED A LITTLE TO 115 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS IN THE LAST 6 HOURS. ALTHOUGH DELTA IS STILL A CATEGORY 3 HURRICANE ON THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON HURRICANE WIND SCALE SOME WEAKENING IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN AS DELTA APPROACHES THE NORTHERN GULF COAST THIS AFTERNOON, WITH RAPID WEAKENING EXPECTED AFTER THE CENTER MOVES INLAND. DELTA IS STILL EXPECTED TO WEAKEN TO A TROPICAL STORM AS IT MOVES NORTHEAST ACROSS CENTRAL LOUISIANA AND THE ARKLAMISS TONIGHT AND EARLY SATURDAY MORNING, BRINGING A COMBINATION OF HEAVY RAIN AND WIND IMPACTS TO THESE AREAS OVER THIS TIME FRAME. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA AS WELL AS EXTREME DEEP EAST TEXAS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DOWNED TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ALSO, PREPARE FOR SPORADIC WIND DAMAGE WITH TREE LIMBS DOWN ACROSS DEEP EAST TEXAS, NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, AND SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS. * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA AS WELL AS SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - FLOODING MAY PROMPT WATER RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, BAYOUS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS DEEP EAST TEXAS, NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, AND SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE ARKLATEX, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR POSSIBLE FLOODING. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY VENTILATED AREA. IT IS IMPORTANT TO REMAIN CALM, INFORMED, AND FOCUSED DURING AN EMERGENCY. BE PATIENT AND HELPFUL WITH THOSE YOU ENCOUNTER. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, BE SURE TO KNOW THE NAME OF THE CITY OR TOWN IN WHICH YOU ARE STAYING AND THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH IT RESIDES. LISTEN FOR THESE LOCATIONS IN LOCAL NEWS UPDATES. PAY ATTENTION FOR INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES. RAPIDLY RISING FLOOD WATERS ARE DEADLY. IF YOU ARE IN A FLOOD-PRONE AREA, CONSIDER MOVING TO HIGHER GROUND. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED ROADWAY. REMEMBER, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN! IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, OR ON A BOAT, CONSIDER MOVING TO A SAFER SHELTER BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR FLOODING. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER WARNINGS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA AROUND 4 PM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.