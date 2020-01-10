SHREVEPORT, La. - An extremely powerful and deadly band of storms took direct aim at the ArkLaTex Friday night and early Saturday as thousands of people battened down the hatches. The storm, that so many had been dreading for days, killed at least three people, ripped up trees, damaged buildings and flooded streets across a widespread area.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator confirmed to KTBS 3's Jamie Ostroff that a man died in Oil City died in the storm.
Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Caddo deputies responded to the 300 block of North Kerley St. where a large tree had fallen on a home. The man was killed. Fortunately, his wife was not injured.
Two people others are confirmed dead in Bossier Parish. The sheriff's office there set up a Mobile Command Center in South Bossier to assess and respond to damages and assist residents.
An elderly couple was found deceased early Saturday morning by South Bossier Fire firefighters near their demolished mobile home on the north side of the 400 block of Davis Road, just west of Highway 157. Bienville Parish Fire, Bossier Parish EMS and Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies are also in the area supporting a search for other possible storm victims.
A BSO K-9 team has been searching the area, and a BSO drone team is joining join the search and will assist with survey of the damage. Additionally, special emergency search and recovery BSO amphibious vehicles are being deployed in the muddy area to help with the search. Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office was also on scene.
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington established a Mobile Command Center at Neighbors Exxon on the corner of Highway 157 and Sligo Road.
Highway 157 was down to one lane near Davis Road. If you don’t need to be in the area, please stay away.
Fallen trees have been removed from numerous roadways in the parish, but there is still small debris on roads, so please proceed with caution.
Here are reported roadways with downed trees or power lines:
- Potter Road
- Oliver Road
- Camp Zion Road
- Davis Road
- Maxwell Road
- James Lane
- Highway 157 (6600 block)
- Chestnut
- Montgomery
- Alford Road
Bossier deputies also responded to reports of trees down on homes in the Haughton area, near Oliver Road and James Lane. Highway 3 from Burt Blvd. to Highway 162 was closed while Bossier deputies and Benton officers worked to remove a live wire from the roadway.
As always, if you need assistance, please contact the Bossier Sheriff's Office dispatch center at 965-2203.
Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness officials urge residents who suffered storm damage to report their damage.
Please call (318) 425-5352 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the week; if after hours, please leave a message, and someone will return your call. When you call or email, you are asked to provide the following information:
- Name
- Address
- Phone Number
- Do you have insurance?
- Do you own or rent your property?
- What is the extent of your damage?
This information will assist Bossier leaders to determine the extent of damage from this event.
Caddo residents who've suffered storm damage are asked to call the Caddo Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at (318) 675-2255 and report their damages as soon as possible.
With the pounding rain, it didn't take long for streets to flood and vehicles to stall. A KTBS 3 News crew found a stranded van on Youree Drive just north of E. Washington in Shreveport. The crew had to call 9-1-1 to get emergency assistance.
City of Shreveport spokesman Ben Riggs says a number of roadways flooded in Shreveport. They included the underpass at Midway and Hearne, W. 70th and Union, the N. Common underpass, a portion of Stoner Avenue and the 2000 block of Grimmett Drive. Power lines are also down at I-49 and Kings and N. Market and Hearne.
Viewer George Winters shared a photo with KTBS 3. It shows the twisted metal from the roof of a building wrapped around trees on his property in Dubberly.
Shortly after midnight, sirens could be heard in Marshall, Texas as the area was under a tornado warning. It wasn't long before a tornado warning was issued for portions of Caddo Parish in Louisiana.
The first of the watches and warnings were issued for the ArkLaTex shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday. Tornado warnings were soon issued for portions of extreme northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma.
Multiple power lines are down in Center, Texas in the Lakewood area. At least four trees fell on homes there and a carport collapsed damaging a vehicle.
There are reports of damage to multiple commercial buildings in Kilgore, Texas and a number of reports of trees down across Rusk County.
In Oklahoma, McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy is reporting on his Facebook page that there is flooding in his area.
On Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center put the region under a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms. That's the highest level. Meantime, The KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam issued a Red Weather Alert for Friday evening and early Saturday.
The number of people without power soared throughout the evening and overnight hours. SWEPCO crews stood by to restore service as needed.
The Shreveport Fire Department has called in additional staff to handle the possible increase in 9-1-1 calls. A new emergency notification service called, Everbridge was being tested Friday evening.
Everbridge will only go to residential and business landlines. If you want to get a notification on your cell phone or email, you'll need to sign up on Shreveport's or Caddo's website. Then, download the app.
The main message is keep your phone nearby and have an emergency plan. The Department of Homeland Security has notified volunteer organizations. The American Red Cross is also standing by to help if needed.
Anyone who relies on SporTran for transportation should know the bus service is suspending service from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.
