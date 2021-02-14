BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - Barksdale Air Force Base has closed two of its four gates until Wednesday as a winter storm moves into the Shreveport-Bossier City area, according to a press release from the USAF Public Affairs Division.
The West Gate will remain open for 24-hour operation, North Gate and Industrial Gate will remain closed, and Bodcau Gate will be open during normal operating hours. Only emergency essential travel is authorized on base until Wednesday. Updates will be given as the winter emergency evolves.
All base facility managers will monitor buildings for leaks and other damages, and will watch for excessive ice buildup on power lines. The 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron will be prioritizing road preparations and recovery such as bridges, gates, and main intersections on the base.