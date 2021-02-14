BOSSIER CITY, La- Barksdale Air Force Base will close starting February 14th at 6:00 p.m. until February 17th ahead of the winter weather coming in.
This is according to a press release from the USAF Public Affairs Division.
All gates will ‘soft’ close at 6:00 p.m. The West (Main) gate will remain open for 24 hour operation, North gate and Industrial gate will remain closed, and Bodcau gate will be open during normal operating hours. Only emergency essential travel is authorized on base until Feb. 17, 2021. Updates will be given as the winter emergency evolves.
All base facility managers will monitor buildings for leaks and other damages, and will watch for excessive ice buildup on power lines. The 2d Civil Engineering Squadron will be prioritizing road preparations and recovery such as bridges, gates, and main intersections on the base.