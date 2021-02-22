SHREVEPORT, La. - Last Tuesday, Shreveport started out at 1 above zero. Some were below zero setting all kinds of records. This Tuesday, expect lows in the 20s-30s and highs in the mid 70s! What a difference a week makes!
