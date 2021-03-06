Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier, Bienville and Red River Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 144.7 feet. * Flood stage is 142.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Saturday was 144.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 144.7 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 145.0 feet, Preparations for major flooding should be rushed to completion as the lake roads are cut off by high water. A few unstilted cabins may suffer overflow. &&