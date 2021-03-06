Water Vapor Image Saturday Evening
Water Vapor Image Saturday Evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather pattern change is expected over the next 7 days.  The jet stream...i.e. the river of high level wind that controls our weather was moving toward Canada Saturday evening.

Jet Stream Forecast for Monday

It's projected to stay up there through next week.

7 Day Forecast

As a result, the ArkLaTex should see a big warm up.  Highs may approach 80 degrees Wednesday through Friday.

