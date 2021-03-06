SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather pattern change is expected over the next 7 days. The jet stream...i.e. the river of high level wind that controls our weather was moving toward Canada Saturday evening.
It's projected to stay up there through next week.
As a result, the ArkLaTex should see a big warm up. Highs may approach 80 degrees Wednesday through Friday.
