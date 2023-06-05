SHREVEPORT, La. - One person has died a results of Saturday evening's flooding rains in Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched to Hearne Avenue and Midway Avenue in the Ingleside Community at 5:35 p.m. during the torrential rains for a vehicle trapped by floodwaters. There were two people inside.
First responders were able to rescue and bring to safety, one adult male but due to the rising and fast-moving waters, the second male victim briefly surfaced and then went under and sadly never resurfaced. Fire and police officers attempted to locate the victim, but had to be rescued from the waters themselves due to the rising and swift current.
First responders remained on scene throughout the evening into the overnight hours searching and as the waters receded. Firefighters were able to locate the victim Sunday at 2:43 a.m.