BOSSIER CITY, La. - A boil advisory was put in place in Bossier City Wednesday morning. City officials told KTBS 3 News the city began experiencing widespread low water pressure calls Tuesday evening.
Crews have been working through the night to identify and address potential problems to improve pressure. The majority of the pressure loss is due to the extreme cold weather requiring customers to run water to prevent freezing pipes combined with countless ruptures to customer’s service lines.
Authorities are monitoring the system pressure closely and doing everything possible to maintain and increase water pressure.
However, it is with an abundance of caution that a systemwide boil advisory was put in place until system pressure normalizes and clear health samples are pulled.
This advisory applies to Bossier’s bulk water customers. Specifically, the Cypress Black Bayou Water System, the Town of Benton Water System, and the Country Place Water System. The City of Bossier City will provide additional information as it becomes available.