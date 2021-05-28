Tree down in Bossier City

courtesy: Charmaine Walker, Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A toddler suffered minor injuries when a tree limb fell through her grandmother's Bossier City home during the storms that moved through the area early Friday morning.

Broadway tree down

courtesy: Charmaine Walker, Bossier City

Charmaine Walker told KTBS 3 News her 2-year-old granddaughter had to get stitches in her forehead after a tree limb crashed through her living room window in the 2300 block of Broadway Drive.

Walker said several of her grandchildren were at her home for a family gathering when the weather took a turn for the worse.

She says the toddler was injured before they could take cover.

Walker says her granddaughter is expected to completely recover.

Minden trees down

viewer photo, Minden

KTBS 3 News has also received a number of reports of trees down in several Shreveport neighborhoods, as well as in the Minden area.

Minden trees down

viewer photo, Minden
Minden trees down

viewer photo, Minden
