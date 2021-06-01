Water Vapor Image From Monday Evening
Water Vapor Image From Monday Evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two storm systems out west as of Monday evening are forecast to keep the ArkLaTex wet through next weekend.

Forecast Rain Amounts This Week

Projected rain amounts could add up to over a few inches.

Here is the preliminary timeline through Sunday:

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast,

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast,

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Thursday Afternoon Forecast,

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Friday Afternoon Forecast,

Saturday Afternoon Forecast
Sunday Afternoon Forecast

Weekend Forecast,

7 Day Outlook

and the 7 Day Outlook.

