SHREVEPORT, La. - A heat advisory has been extended through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the entire ArkLaTex. Temperatures will again climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s and when combined with the humidity, heat indices will range from 105-110 degrees.
With multiple locations reaching/surpassing 100 degrees the last few days, here's an update for the number of 100 degree days so far this summer across selected cities.
