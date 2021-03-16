SHREVEPORT, La. - We should continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a small chance for some isolated showers or storms.
RELATED ARTICLE - Storms taking aim at South could bring strong tornadoes
Highs Tuesday will be near 80. Your winds will once again be from the south to southeast near 10 mph.
Clouds should continue to increase Tuesday night as a strong weather system moves across west Texas and towards the ArkLaTex.
The chance for storms and severe storms will increase overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning as a cold front moves in the area.
Any type of severe weather will be possible, but the two biggest threats will be damaging winds and large hail.
An isolated tornado is also possible.
The chance for severe storms will decrease by early afternoon on Wednesday.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.