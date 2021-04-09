SHREVEPORT, La. - We wrap up the week with another risk for severe storms. In fact a Red Weather Alert has been issued by the KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam.
Most of our area will be under an Enhanced Risk for strong to severe storms on Friday. We should see scattered storms form in the afternoon. According to the National Weather Service-Shreveport, multiple rounds of damaging winds, very large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Locally heavy rainfall may also lead to isolated flash flooding.
The best location for those storms will be across areas of southeast Oklahoma into southwest Arkansas and northwest Louisiana. Those storms may become severe. Another round of storms should form later in the evening and race across Oklahoma and into southern Arkansas and northeast Louisiana. Those storms have the risk to produce damaging winds.
Any type of severe weather will be possible. Heavy rain is likely.
