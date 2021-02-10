SHREVEPORT, La. - You can count on messy weather over the next few days as mother nature reminds us that winter is nowhere near done with the ArkLaTex. In fact, she’s giving us a not-so-gentle reminder that we are definitely in the middle of winter, still.
As multiple weather systems swing through over the coming days, the weather will go from damp and cool to wet and cold and then finally snowy and freezing.
But for the next few days we can warm up to the transition to colder weather with highs in the 50s Wednesday and 40s on Thursday and Friday as rain develops.
Then, colder rain with a possible wintry mix is expected over the weekend. But, precipitation chances look quite low for the weekend.
However, a vigorous upper-level storm system tracks into the ArkLaTex Sunday night and may very well dump a bunch of snow on top of us through the day on Monday. Some computer models are hinting at anywhere from a half inch of snow to the south to as much as over half a foot in other locations from the I-20 corridor and north. Temperatures will be in the 20s for highs Monday and falling into the teens Monday night. Tuesday’s highs will be in the 20s, so anything that does accumulate may stick around for a while. No pun intended.
