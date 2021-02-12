SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold Friday is ahead for the ArkLaTex. We are starting off the day with temperatures near or just below freezing. Highs will likely be in the middle to upper 30s. Cloudy skies will prevail through the day with areas of light rain/freezing rain early mainly south of I-20 in north Louisiana. That is why the National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in place for that area.
After Friday, we will mainly be dealing with cold weather through Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 20s on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s. Once we get to Sunday, temperatures will likely remain near or below freezing as we start to see areas of freezing rain and sleet.
The main threat for winter precipitation continues to be Monday. It still looks like we will see freezing rain, sleet, and snow. The main threats for sleet and snow will be along and north of I-20. Freezing rain may be a bigger issue in east Texas and western Louisiana south of I-20. Temperatures will likely remain below freezing from late Sunday until at least Tuesday.
