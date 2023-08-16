SHREVEPORT, La. - The fire danger is growing increasingly worse across the ArkLaTex.
A cease and desist order has been issued for all private burning. The order is in place to reduce the risk of fire during the ongoing heat wave and dry period.
Here's the latest on burn bans in the four state area. Click on the link for each state to see the latest burn ban map.
Louisiana Parishes (Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry)
- Statewide
Texas Counties (Texas A&M Forest Service)
- Bowie
- Cass
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Marion
- Morris
- Panola
- Rusk
- Upshur
Arkansas Counties (Arkansas Department of Agriculture)
- Columbia
- Hempstead
- Howard
- Lafayette
- Miller
- Nevada
- Ouachita
- Sevier
- Union
Oklahoma Counties (Oklahoma Forestry Services)
- None in the ArkLaTex
-----
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, KTBS.com, and KTBS 3 Now for updates.