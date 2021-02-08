SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a potentially busy weather week in the ArkLaTex. Three storm systems are forecast to pass through the area. The first was in the eastern Pacific Monday evening.
This storm is projected to arrive Wednesday and depart late Thursday.
Rain from this system is expected area wide Wednesday through Thursday.
Precipitation amounts could reach an inch.
The next system is forecast to arrive Saturday behind an arctic front.
This storm may produce a wintry mix with temperatures near or below freezing.
Finally, another storm system is expected on Monday.
Some snow may occur with this storm.
This is a preliminary forecast. Some changes in timing, precipitation type and intensity are expected.
