...Accumulating snowfall will be possible across portions of the
area this evening through Monday morning...
.A strong winter storm will be moving into the four state area
today and continue this evening and overnight, ending Monday
morning. Rain and some mixed precipitation during the day today
will transition to all snow or a wintry mix this evening and
continue into early Monday morning. Accumulating snow will be
possible across the entire area with the greatest amounts across
portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central
Arkansas and east and northeast Texas.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 8 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana,
south central Arkansas and east and northeast Texas.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roads
may become slick, especially on bridges and elevated roadways.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&