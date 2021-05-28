BOSSIER CITY, La. - A child is recovering Friday morning after being injured during the storms that push through the ArkLaTex overnight.
Charmaine Walker of Bossier City told KTBS 3 News that her 2-year-old granddaughter had to get stitches in her forehead after a tree limb crashed through her living room window in the 2300 block of Broadway Drive.
Walker said several of her grandchildren were at her home for a family gathering when the weather took a turn for the worse.
She says the little one was injured before they could take cover.
Walker says her granddaughter is expected to completely recover.
KTBS 3 News has also received a number of reports of trees down in the Mooretown area of Shreveport, as well as in the Minden area.