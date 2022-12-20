SHREVEPORT, La. - City of Shreveport crews are hard at work preparing for this week’s inclement weather.
Each year, Shreveport Public Works crews prepare for impending winter weather by making sure all their assets are in place. They are planning with other City Departments, Parish Public Works Department, and LA DOTD to coordinate the appropriate response to Winter Storm Elliott. Staff members will be inspecting equipment before it’s called into action and employees are being put on standby to mobilize if necessary.
The City has adequate sand and salt reserves to spread on roadways as needed. During a winter storm event, sand provides traction for vehicles and salt helps to melt the ice, ensuring bridges and critical areas including hospital emergency room entrance ramps, Fire Department entrances, Police facilities, and major intersections remain passable. Shreveport Public Works has two new snowplow attachments and new sanders.
“Christmas is a busy time for people visiting families and we want everyone to arrive safely to be able to celebrate with their loved ones,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “That’s why we are preparing now so that our staff will be able to quickly and efficiently manage any winter weather within Shreveport.”
Water and Sewerage are on the priority list with SWEPCO to keep the power on at the City’s plants, and generators are ready if needed. Citizens with water problems at their residences or businesses should call 318-673-5510. For all water main breaks, after hours, or if you have an issue getting through to the emergency number, please call 318-673-7600.
Don’t forget the 3 P’s:
PIPES
• To keep your pipes from freezing, open the cabinets under the sinks in your kitchen and bathrooms to allow heated air to circulate around the water pipes.
• Let indoor faucets drip, but do not run a heavy stream of water (remember, it only takes a small drip).
• Find your water shut-off valve prior to the winter weather event. In the event of busted pipes, turn the water off at the shut-off valve. If you can’t get the water turned off, call the number listed above.
PETS
• If you have an outside dog or cat, bring them in.
PLANTS
• Make sure to bring all your potted plants indoors. If they’re too big, move them closer to the house. Your home gives off radiant heat.
In an emergency, the best-prepared communities are those where people have good relationships with their neighbors. During weather disasters, family or neighbors should check on each other to ensure everyone’s safety.