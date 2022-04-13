SHREVEPORT, La. - Following Tuesday night's storms, more than a dozen Caddo Parish schools and all schools in Haughton and Plain Dealing will be closed Wednesday due to power outages. Bossier schools officials say all other Bossier Parish schools will be open as normal. However, if students or employees cannot get to school or their work site or it would be dangerous to do so, they will be excused.
The Bossier schools include Haughton Elementary, Haughton Middle, Haughton High, T.L. Rodes, Platt, Princeton and Plain Dealing High.
The closed Caddo schools include Sunset Acres, Forest Hill, Caddo Middle Magnet, Southern Hills, 81st Street ECE, Summer Grove, Booker T. Washington, Walnut Hill, Northside, Westwood, Mooringsport, Eden Gardens, Ridgewood, Atkins Elementary, and Pine Grove Elementary.
Calvary Baptist Academy is also closed, although the school's day care is open Wednesday.
Louisiana State University-Shreveport is also closed due to the massive outage.
In Texas, Elysian Fields ISD will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. due to the power outage.
The Bossier Parish Courthouse is also closed on Wednesday due to the power failure.
Regional Urology in Shreveport is opening late at 10 a.m.