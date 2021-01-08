SHREVEPORT, La. - It was cloudy and cold across the ArkLaTex Friday. Most woke up to temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40.
You can expect to see a little sunshine by the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.
Looking ahead to Sunday afternoon, a storm system moving in from the west brings in some mid afternoon rain but transitions into a wintry mix as temperatures drop through the evening.
Temperatures will be near freezing Monday morning, so the wintry mix and possible snow event is very precarious. We could see that wintry mix turn to all snow by early Monday morning.
Although accumulation amounts are expected to be light, bridges and overpasses, along with other elevated roadways may see ice form. Black ice may be a problem on some roadways by Monday morning when temperatures will be at their lowest during this whole period of possible winter mix/snow.
Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 30s by mid to late morning on Monday, as our snow chances quickly melt away.
