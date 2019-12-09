SHREVEPORT, La. - Don't get too used to Monday's really warm conditions. Much colder weather is on the way.
Earlier today, the Shreveport National Weather Service reported a high temperature of 79 degrees...one shy of tying a record!
Tomorrow is forecast to be quite a shocker both temperature and precipitation wise! This is due to a cold front and a storm system out west converging over the ArkLaTex.
Here is the forecast timeline showing precipitation and temperatures:
Rain covers most of the ArkLaTex early Tuesday morning. A mix of snow and rain are possible over Oklahoma and Arkansas. Temperatures are forecast just above freezing there. Elsewhere, readings in the 40s are expected.
Here is the noon forecast. Rain is still projected in east Texas and Louisiana. A wintry mix continues possible in Oklahoma and Arkansas. Travel is expected to be fine in our area since the ground will be warm after Monday's near record highs.
At 5 p.m., the precipitation begins tapering off from west to east across the ArkLaTex. Snow may continue in Arkansas.
The rain and snow move east of the ArkLaTex during the evening.
Forecast rain amounts range from a third to three quarters of an inch.
Snow amounts are projected to be light in northern parts of the ArkLaTex. North of the mountains toward Tulsa, Mena, Fayetteville, Little Rock and Memphis, patchy ice and snow accumulations could develop on bridges and overpasses.
