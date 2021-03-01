SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service completed a storm survey early Monday concerning a tornado near Vivian, LA. Their findings...an EF-1 tornado touched down on the north side of the city for about 3 minutes starting at 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening. Estimated winds were 90 mph. The tornado was on the ground for a little over a mile. It's maximum width was 165 yards.
