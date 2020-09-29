Tuesday's Almanac from the Shreveport National Weather Service
SHREVEPORT, La. - Low temperatures were below average for this time of year.  At the Shreveport National Weather Service, the low was 52...9 degrees below average.

North ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports

Out in the country, starting in the northern part of the ArkLaTex, most of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers measured the 40s early Tuesday morning.  Tommy Lowe in Fulton, Arkansas had 44 degrees.

Central ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports

Many reports in the central part of the ArkLaTex this morning were in the 40s.  Carl Webb in Stonewall, Leslie Smith in Minden and Wayne Hatfield in Homer measured 46 degrees.

Metro Weather Watcher Reports

A few weather watchers reported the 40s in the Shreveport/Bossier City area.  Bob Fentress in Belleview had the lowest with 47 degrees.

Southern ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports

Even Toledo Bend had a cool start.  Troy Webb in Noble indicated 48 degrees.

Thank you KTBS 3 Weather Watchers for your service.

