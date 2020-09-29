SHREVEPORT, La. - Low temperatures were below average for this time of year. At the Shreveport National Weather Service, the low was 52...9 degrees below average.
Out in the country, starting in the northern part of the ArkLaTex, most of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers measured the 40s early Tuesday morning. Tommy Lowe in Fulton, Arkansas had 44 degrees.
Many reports in the central part of the ArkLaTex this morning were in the 40s. Carl Webb in Stonewall, Leslie Smith in Minden and Wayne Hatfield in Homer measured 46 degrees.
A few weather watchers reported the 40s in the Shreveport/Bossier City area. Bob Fentress in Belleview had the lowest with 47 degrees.
Even Toledo Bend had a cool start. Troy Webb in Noble indicated 48 degrees.
Thank you KTBS 3 Weather Watchers for your service.
If you want to join our ever growing team and represent your community on our maps, sign up here.
Then, send us your data. Highs, lows and rainfall plus severe weather reports work for us.