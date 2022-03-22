SHREVEPORT, La. - Scattered reports of damage and injuries were reported early Tuesday as severe storms pushed through the ArkLaTex. Late Monday a number of watches and warnings were issued by the National Weather Service-Shreveport as the system entered the area.
Early reports indicate damage to mobile homes and RVs in and around Upshur County, Texas. A number of roads are reportedly blocked and residents are urged to stay home.
Near Ore City, there are reports of an RV that was tossed into Lake O' the Pines from a campsite along Highway 155. It happened at Lake O' the Pines RV Marina & Inn, Bait Shop. Fire Chief Bubba DeBerry told KTBS 3 News that the people inside were rescued after the frightening incident.
Back on land, the bait shop, a storage shed and a number of other RVs were ripped apart by what's being called a tornado. Of course, that will have to be confirmed by the NWS.
DeBerry also said there is significant damage in Upshur County. He said he knows of one person who suffered a gash to the head when a tree fell onto a home.
A large portion of the damage is believed to be between Ore City and Gilmer.
RELATED ARTICLE - Thunderstorms, high winds pound North Texas; at least 4 hurt
In Caddo Parish, high water is being reported in the following areas:
• I-20E at mile marker 4
• Roy Rd. at MLK Dr.
• LA-173 AT N. Lakeshore Dr.
• LA-173 AT BOSTWICK
• US-171 AT OLD MANSFIELD ROAD
• Waterwood Dr. at w. 70th St.
• Keithville-Kingston Rd. at Ivory Ln.
CPSO deputies have already rescued three drivers from high waters overnight.
Some residents were plunged into darkness when their power went out. Due to downed trees and powerlines, about 3,400 customers were without service at 4:30 a.m. That’s according to SWEPCO’s website.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Patrick Dennis, and Tom Konvicka are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.